HOPEWELL
Charged in crash: Joseph M. Masi, 36, of 515 Henderson Ave., Washington, is charged by state police with endangering the welfare of a child and driving under the influence of a controlled substance, court records show. Police accuse him of crashing his vehicle into a tree, causing it to become engulfed in flames while a girl was in the back seat about 8:30 p.m. March 14 on Henderson Avenue near Buffalo Road. Police filed the charges Wednesday before District Judge Ethan Ward.
INDEPENDENCE
Man charged: Clinton Jacob Dulaney, 34, of 834 Grant St., Houston, is charged by state police with burglary and theft over allegations he broke into a residence in the 100 block of Camp Ground Road and stole a television about 11 p.m. Aug. 19. District Judge Ethan Ward issued the charge Tuesday in a summons.
SOUTH FRANKLIN
Drug case: Colten William Kesneck, 19, of 310 Annuity Drive, South Franklin Township, is charged by state police with drug possession with intent to deliver over allegations he was found in his residence with a large amount of marijuana about 9:30 p.m. June 19. District Judge Ethan Ward issued the case Tuesday in a summons.