MONESSEN
Assault alleged: John Harold Vance, 52, of 724 Lookout Ave., Charleroi, is charged with simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief by city police. According to the criminal complaint, on April 22, Vance spat on an employee at the Exxon at 1 Eastgate Ave. after she told him he needed to wear a mask in the store.
Burglary: Steven Michael Allen, 56, of 17 Harrison Village, McKeesport, is charged with burglary, stalking, criminal trespass and harassment by city police. According to the criminal complaint, Allen entered a home in the 1300 block of Park Manor Road about 11 p.m. April 25. The homeowner locked himself in a bedroom and Allen attempted to get in, the complaint said. According to the complaint, police found a kitchen knife in Allen’s pocket. Allen was arraigned April 26 before District Judge Frank Pallone, Jr., who sent him to the Westmoreland County Prison on $15,000 bond.
WASHINGTON
Assault alleged: Tina Marie Lilley, 49, of 459 Addison St., Washington, is charged with aggravated assault and simple assault by city police. According to the criminal complaint, Lilley stabbed a man at her home about 2 a.m. Monday. She was arraigned Monday morning before District Judge Eric Porter, who sent her to the Washington County jail on $100,000 bond.