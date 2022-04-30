CHARLEROI
Aggravated assault charges: A Charleroi woman is in the Washington County jail after allegedly striking a man in the head with a baseball bat in the borough early Friday. Charleroi Regional police said Gabrielle Nadina Ross, 30, struck the man in the head with the bat shortly before 5 a.m. during a domestic dispute in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. The man was conscious at the scene, police said, but flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital for treatment. Ross was arraigned by District Judge Eric Porter on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, and she was jailed on $50,000 bond.
WASHINGTON
Attempted burglary charges: A Cecil Township man is accused of attempting to break into his ex-wife’s house in Washington and sending her threatening messages Thursday afternoon. Scott W. Rice, 60, was charged with attempted burglary, terroristic threats, harassment and criminal mischief after city police said he tried to enter the woman’s home on Woodland Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. Police said he also he sent several text messages threatening the woman’s life. Charges were filed at District Judge Kelly Stewart’s office.