DONORA
Drug case: Anna Marie Kokoska, 29, of 26 Moffat St., Monessen, is charged by borough police with possessing .42 grams of cocaine during a traffic stop about 3 a.m. Oct. 27 on the Donora-Monessen Bridge, court records show. District Judge Mark Wilson issued the charge Tuesday in a summons.
NEW EAGLE
Man charged: Travis Ray Clark, 35, of 2002 Beham Ridge Road, Donegal Township, is charged by state police with making a material false written statement and unsworn falsification, court records show. Police accuse Clark of making a false statement about not having a criminal background when he won a weapon about 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at a gun bash at New Eagle Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall. District Judge Mark Wilson released Clark Thursday on unsecured bond.
NORTH FRANKLIN
Retail theft: Samuel Tyler Powell, 29, of 1315 Center St., Wellsville, Ohio, and Daniel Shoaff, 36, of 1731 Corporation St., Beaver, and Gary Craig, 41, of 1808 Clark Ave., Wellsville, were all charged with receiving stolen property, retail theft and conspiracy to commit retail theft by state police Monday. According to the criminal complaint, at about 7 p.m. Sunday, two men entered the Rural King on West Chestnut Street and left with a cart full of power tools, a value of more than $2,800. They got into a a vehicle and were pulled over on I-79 north in Cecil Township. Powell, Shoaff and Craig were all in the vehicle with the tools. They were each sent to Washington County jail on $50,000 bond, set by District Judge James Saieva, Jr.
Terroristic threats: Quaylen Angelon McClendon, 18, of Ford St., Canton Township, was charged with terroristic threats by Trinity Area School District police last week. According to the criminal complaint, McClendon, a Trinity High School student, told someone Feb. 11 he had guns in the building. McClendon admitted to making a similar statement, but rather said he had guns outside of the school. He also told police he did not have weapons and didn’t think his comment would be taken seriously. No weapons were found in the school.
NORTH STRABANE
Fleeing police: A warrant was issued for Brian John Jackson, 31, of Claysville, who was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, driving under the influence, careless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia by township police Sunday. According to the criminal complaint, at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Jackson was driving south on Route 519 and swerved into the other lane and then went onto Route 19. He continued to drive away when police attempted to pull him over and then stopped on Meadowridge Drive.
Theft: Ryan Anthony Davin, 33, of 1334 Library Park Blvd., South Park Township, was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft from a motor vehicle and theft by unlawful taking by township police Monday. According to the criminal complaint, at about 3 p.m. Feb. 10, Davin stole $50 and a credit card from a car in the parking lot of Planet Fitness at 900 Wildflower Circle. The victim locked his car. Davin was seen on surveillance footage entering Planet Fitness and leaving about 20 minutes later. The victim thought he misplaced his keys, and found them on the driver’s seat.
WASHINGTON
Burglary: Shane Weisend, 28, of 38 Mill St., Washington, was charged with burglary and theft by unlawful taking by city police last week. According to the criminal complaint, at about 12:30 a.m. Feb. 21, Weisend entered Four Star Pizza on Jefferson Avenue, where he used to be an employee, and stole $40 from the register.
Theft: Joesph Chicora, 31, of 363 Tyler Ave., Washington, was charged with theft by unlawful taking and tampering with records by city police last week. According to the criminal complaint, Chicora was a manager at Four Star Pizza on Jefferson Avenue from May to December last year. In that time, he stole more than $24,000 from the business by altering receipts and taking money from the register.
Terroristic threats: Raymond Jay Shinkle, 21, of 305 Lincoln Terrace, Washington, was charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct by city police last week. According to the criminal complaint, Shinkle threatened to shoot his ex-girlfriend in text and Facebook messages.