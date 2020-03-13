CANTON
False report charge: Cynthia Kathryn Dobbin, 21, of 64 Crescent Drive, Canton Township, was charged with false alarm to an agency of public safety, unsworn falsification to authorities, false report, disorderly conduct and driving with a suspended license by state police Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, she reported a robbery to police about 6 p.m. March 4. She told police she was dropped off at 50 Bel Air Drive to purchase marijuana. She said she was cornered in the building by a black woman and two black men who threatened her with a gun. Police said surveillance footage showed that Dobbin never entered the building.
SOMERSET
Stolen vehicle charge: Feruz Boltaev, 45, of New York City, was charged with receiving stolen property by state police Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, Boltaev was driving a stolen trailer on Interstate 70 in Somerset Township about 3:20 p.m. March 9. Police pulled him over at a gas station in Bentleyville. The trailer had been reported stolen out of Kansas. Boltaev was released from the Washington County jail after posting $15,000 bond.