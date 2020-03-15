CANONSBURG
Assault charge: Canonsburg police arrested borough resident Shane Bowman, 44, on March 12, charging him with simple assault and harassment. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. March 24 before Magisterial District Judge James Saieva Jr., who arraigned Bowman March 13.
CLAYSVILLE
Child porn charge: Kody Ryan Ray, 26, of Claysville was arrested March 12 and jailed on $50,000 bond on charges of possessing child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility, according to court records. The arrest was made by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Ray’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. March 23 before District Judge Ethan Ward.
Drug charges: State police arrested Shawn Patrick Ray, 56, of Claysville on March 12, charging him with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance; possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed in Washington County jail before posting his $25,000 bond, according to court records. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. April 6 before District Judge Ethan Ward.
PETERS
Drug charges: Daniel Bernard White, 41, of Peters Township faces multiple charges following his March 13 arraignment before District Judge Jesse Pettit. According to court records, township police arrested White and charged him with two counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance; three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered to possess it unless obtained with a valid prescription; and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond. Pettit has White’s preliminary hearing scheduled for 2:30 p.m. March 17.
WASHINGTON
Theft charge: City police arrested Gregory Garrett Brown, 46, of Washington on March 15 and charged him with theft by unlawful taking, movable property. He was placed in Washington County jail on $1,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. March 25 before District Judge Robert Redlinger.
Resisting arrest charge: Nicole Barfield, 30, of Washington was arrested by city police on March 13 and charged with resisting arrest and hindering apprehension. She was placed in Washington County jail on $2,500 bond. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. March 25 before District Judge Robert Redlinger.