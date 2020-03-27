CANTON
Assault alleged: Michael David Willhoft, 32, of Wayne Street, Canton Township, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment by state police Thursday. According to the criminal complaint, police went to Willhoft’s residence about 12:10 a.m. Thursday after his girlfriend reported that he assaulted her. Willhoft is accused of grabbing her by the throat and strangling her. Willhoft was placed in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond, set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.
CHARLEROI
Assault alleged: Gabrielle Desiree Drdul, 26, of Eighth Street, Charleroi, was charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct by borough police Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, Drdul punched and scratched her boyfriend about 5 p.m. Wednesday at her residence. Drdul was released on $100 bond, set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.
MONONGAHELA
Gun charges: Krystal Kuchera, 38, and Michael Vincent Urwin, 39, both of 242 Wood St., California, were charged with carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia by city police Wednesday. Kuchera received an additional charge of driving under the influence. According to the criminal complaint, Kuchera drove a vehicle into two cars in the 1000 block of West Main Street. Urwin was a passenger. Police found a handgun, empty stamp bags of suspected heroin and syringes in the vehicle, police said. Neither Kuchera nor Urwin had a license to carry a firearm, according to police. Both were placed in Washington County jail on $10,000 bail, set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.