DONORA
Assault alleged: Marquel Denzel Wade, 27, of Jacksonville, Fla., was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault by borough police Sunday. According to the criminal complaint, police went to the 900 block of Koehler Ave. at about 3:45 a.m. Sunday. Wade allegedly severely beat a woman, causing her eyes to become swollen shut. Wade was arraigned before District Judge Eric Porter. Porter sent Wade to Washington County jail and denied him bail.
FALLOWFIELD
Resisting arrest: Richard Rosenfield, 50, of 149 McCoy Hollow Road, Connellsville Township, Fayette County, was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct by state police Sunday. According to the criminal complaint, at about 8 p.m. Sunday, troopers from Uniontown drove Rosenfield to a turnpike rest stop in Fallowfield Township to turn him over to troopers from the Washington barracks. Rosenfield resisted when troopers attempted to put handcuffs on him, according to the complaint. Rosenfield was placed in Washington County jail on $10,000 bail, set by District Judge Eric Porter.