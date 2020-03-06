Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Rain showers early mixing with snow showers later in the day. High 43F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A few snow showers scattered about the area in the evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.