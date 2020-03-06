CANONSBURG
Terroristic threats: Casey Allen Schultz, 26, of 300 Oaksprings Road, Canonsburg, was charged with terroristic threats by borough police Sunday. According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 29 Schultz sent text messages to his ex-girlfriend, threatening to kill her. He was released from the Washington County jail after posting $2,500 bond, set by District Judge Michael Manfredi.
Assault alleged: Crystal Sopko, 30, of 24 W. Pike St, Canonsburg, was charged with simple assault and harassment by borough police Monday. According to the criminal complaint, about 1:45 a.m. Feb. 16, Sopko punched John Steban multiple times in the face. She is also accused of hitting a juvenile girl.
CHARLEROI
Woman jailed: Ambrea Alexis Taylor, 25, of 128 Ash St., California Borough, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse Taylor of chasing Marknus Kabbah down a street from 937 Crest Ave. with a steak knife about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, slashing his clothing and causing a small laceration to his shoulder. Taylor is in Washington County jail on $50,000 bond set by District Judge Ethan Ward.
MONESSEN
Drug arrest: Amanda Lynn Keegan, 27, who is homeless, is charged by city police with possessing 10 stamp bags of heroin when an officer approached her about 11:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Onieda Street, court records show. She is in Westmoreland County jail on $10,000 bond.
Assault alleged: Milton Troy Sanders III, 36, of 412 Pearl Ave., Monessen, is charged by city police with making terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief, court records show. Police accuse Sanders of slamming Molly Sanders to the ground, threatening to kill her and tossing a 10-pound weight through the windshield of her vehicle about 3 p.m. Monday outside his residence. He is free on $10,000 unsecured bond.
ROSTRAVER
Assaults alleged: Laura Lee Kershey, 52, of 121 Crawford Lane, Rostraver Township, and her son, Andrew Kershey, 26, are each charged by township police with simple assault stemming from a disturbance in her home about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, court records show. She is wanted on a warrant, while her son is free on $10,000 unsecured bond.