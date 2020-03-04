CANTON
Assault alleged: William Calvin Cramer, 35, of 1999 S. Main St. Extension, was charged with burglary, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief by state police Saturday. According to the criminal complaint, about 6 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 1700 block of Old Chestnut Street, Cramer punched Darnell Tyler in the face. Cramer is accused of forcing his way into the home and continuing to fight Tyler. Cramer was released on an unsecured $25,000 bond, set by District Judge Gary Havelka.
CHARLEROI
Man wanted: Tyler James Hall, 24, of 410 Fifth St., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with robbery, flight, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Hall of stealing keys and a cellphone from his girlfriend, Kaitlyn Vernet, after shoving her head into a wall at his residence about 7 p.m. Monday. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter signed a warrant Tuesday for Hall’s arrest.
DONORA
Theft alleged: Frank Scozio Sr., 65, of 7 Shady Ave., Burgettstown, is charged by Donora police with theft over allegations he accepted $8,600 for products for Regal Industries about 11:30 a.m. Feb. 27 and never delivered them to the business at 98 E. First St., court records show. District Judge Mark Wilson signed a warrant Tuesday for Scozio’s arrest.
MONESSEN
Man jailed: Roderick Henderson, 56, of 569 Schoonmaker Ave., Monessen, is charged by city police with giving an officer a false identification during a traffic stop about 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Schoonmaker, court records show. Police sent Henderson to Westmoreland County jail on warrants in that county.
ROSTRAVER
Assault alleged: Robert William Volk, 22, of 1795 Main St., Allenport, is charged by Rostraver police with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Volk of punching Urica Wade in the face and body slamming her to the pavement during a dispute in a Walmart parking lot, 100 Sara Way, about 4 p.m. Feb. 15. Senior District Judge Jesse J. Cramer issued the charges Friday in a summons.
SOUTH STRABANE
Stolen vehicle: Dashawn Edward Jennings, 19, of 575 Fayette St., Washington, was charged with receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and flight to avoid apprehension by township police Monday. According to the criminal complaint, South Strabane police found a Toyota Camry that had been reported stolen from Washington in the parking lot of the Walmart at Trinity Point Shopping Center. Surveillance footage showed Jennings exit the vehicle, according to the complaint. Jennings ran away from police and fled across Interstate 70, but was arrested on the eastbound side. Jennings was placed in Washington County jail on $35,000 bond, set by District Judge Ethan Ward.