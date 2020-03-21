BENTLEYVILLE
Terroristic threats: Kevin Myers, 52, of 47 Madison St., Cokeburg, was charged with terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct by borough police Thursday. According to the criminal complaint, on March 16, Myers told a teller at the PNC Bank in Bentleyville that he was going to kill the banker who opened his account at the branch in Peters Township because his personal checks had not been ordered.
CANTON
Assault and indecent exposure: Tyler Joseph Dague, 22, of Beacon Avenue, Canton Township, was charged with simple assault and indecent exposure by state police Thursday. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Dague’s residence about 4:50 p.m. Thursday after Dague was accused of tackling his father outside the home and breaking several windows. Dague was transported to Washington Hospital, where he allegedly exposed himself to hospital staff. Dague was placed in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond, set by District Judge Eric Porter.
NORTH STRABANE
Stolen vehicle: Anthony James Ward, 18, of 454 Second St., Washington, was charged with receiving stolen property and traffic violations by township police Thursday. According to the criminal complaint, police pulled Ward over at the intersection of McClelland Road and Mitchell Drive at 11:20 p.m. Thursday because the vehicle he was driving did not have its lights on. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of the city of Washington. Ward was placed in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond, set by District Judge Eric Porter.
Assault alleged: Hannah White, 18, of 3447 Millers Run Road, Cecil Township, was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault by township police Friday. According to the criminal complaint, between Wednesday and Thursday, White punched a man multiple times and jabbed him with a knife. White was placed in Washington County jail on $50,000 bond, set by District Judge Eric Porter.
WASHINGTON
Drug possession: David Mitchell Smith, 40, of 560 Jefferson Ave., Washington, was charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and possession of marijuana by the Washington County Drug Task Force Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, police served a search warrant at Smith’s residence Wednesday morning. Police found about two ounces of cocaine, more than $4,400, two scales and a small amount of marijuana. Smith was released from Washington County jail after posting his $25,000 bond through a professional bondsman.