FINLEYVILLE
Food stamp fraud: Tiffany Ann Hizer, 36, of Finleyville, was one of 44 people charged with welfare fraud in January, the Pennsylvania Inspector General’s office announced Monday. Hizer was charged Jan. 23 for more than $3,400 in SNAP fraud.
NORTH STRABANE
Assault on officer: David Matthew Suprich, 51, of 325 Locust St., North Strabane Township, was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and harassment by township police Monday. According to the criminal complaint, about 12:30 a.m. Monday, Suprich had made multiple obscene phone calls to Washington County 911. When police went to his home, Suprich attempted to push past them and flailed his arms. He struck an officer in the face, breaking his glasses and causing a cut on his face, according to the complaint. Suprich was arrested and taken to Washington Hospital.
SMITH
Assault alleged: Dillon Douglas Bell, 27, of 18 Townsite St., Smith Township, was charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment by township police Saturday, According to the criminal complaint, Bell punched his wife in the face multiple times at about 10 p.m. Friday. He was released from Washington County jail after posting $10,000 bond, set by District Judge Gary Havelka.