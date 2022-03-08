BLAINE
Assault alleged: Jeffrey Chase Butterfield, 37, of 3293 Constitution Blvd., is charged by state police with strangulation, terroristic threats and simple assault. According to court records, Butterfield choked a woman and pointed a shotgun at her about 8:15 a.m. Sunday at his home. Butterfield left the scene before police arrived and was later found on Buffalo Creek Road. District Judge Eric Porter sent Butterfield to the Washington County jail on $100,000 bond.
NORTH STRABANE
Stalking: Charleton Weiss Toliver, 27, of 308 E. Maiden St., Washington, is charged by North Strabane police with charges of stalking and harassment. According to court records, at around 2 a.m. Friday, Toliver followed two women in his car after he was denied entrance to a bar in Canonsburg. The women called 911 and Toliver was pulled over on East McMurray Road. District Judge Eric Porter sent Toliver to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
Assault alleged: Donald Richard Bakewell III, 24, of 661 Stahl Road, Smithton, is charged by North Strabane police with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, simple assault and disorderly conduct. According to court records, Bakewell attacked a woman at the Double Tree Hotel at 340 Racetrack Road just before 11 p.m. Saturday. Police said Bakewell punched her in the face repeatedly and slammed her head against an elevator door. Bakewell is also accused of stealing the woman’s cellphone and debit card. District Judge Eric Porter sent Bakewell to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.