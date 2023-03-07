FINLEYVILLE
Risking catastrophe: Ricky Brian Ringer Jr., 45, of Finleyville, is charged by Monongahela police with risking catastrophe, resisting arrest, simple assault and public drunkenness. According to the criminal complaint, Ringer’s ex-wife had left her home in the 3000 block of School Place with her husband and child due to a heavy odor of gas shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday. They allegedly saw Ringer, their neighbor, walking toward the home with a flame, court paperwork states. Police said Ringer began chasing after the family, who took shelter in a nearby restaurant. Police found Ringer in the 3800 block of Washington Avenue and took him into custody. District Judge James Saieva sent Ringer to the Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.
