CANONSBURG
Drug arrest: David Lee Hardy, 62, of Pittsburgh, is charged by borough police with drug possession with intent to deliver, drug possession and possessing a firearm without a license, court records show. Police allegedly seized fentanyl-laced heroin, crack and Oxycodone from Hardy after he was found slumped over in his vehicle that was parked in the middle of the 500 block of Blaine Avenue about 9 a.m. Thursday. District Judge James Saieva Jr. sent Hardy to Washington County jail on $20,000 bond.
CECIL
Thefts alleged: Keith D. McCorkle, 48, of 127 Camp Lane, Peters Township, is charged by Cecil police with theft, receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and trespassing, court records show. Police accuse him of stealing stone and tires and a tire machine and antique tractor across several dates in 2020 from T. A. Robinson, 34 Federal St., Lawrence. McCorkle is free on $50,000 bond set by Senior District Judge David Mark.
MONESSEN
Theft alleged: Jocelyn A. Bizzelle, 19, of 525 Allen Ave., Donora, is charged by city police with forgery, theft and criminal use of a cellphone, court records show. Police accuse her of stealing a coworker’s paycheck for $602 at Victoria House, 1014 State Road, about 9 p.m. Feb. 4 and depositing it in her back account. District Judge Wayne Vlasic issued the charges Thursday via summons.
Assault alleged: Brian K. Hill, 29, of 917 Somerset Ave., Monessen, is charged by city police with strangulation, making terroristic threats and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Hill of pushing, choking and threatening to kill Rebekah Carwithen about 8:15 p.m. March 1 in his residence. District Judge Wayne Vlasic released Hill Friday on $1,000 unsecured bond.
Theft alleged: Leeland Smalich, 35, of 6 Deanbroggi Road, Fallowfield Township, is charged by Monessen police with theft and receiving stolen property, court records show. Police accuse Smalich of accepting $2,615 for home improvements in the 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue about 12:30 p.m. March 2 and failing to perform the work. District Judge Wayne Vlasic signed a warrant Thursday for Smalich’s arrest.
WASHINGTON
Man jailed: Wesley Wilson, 34, of 225 S. College St., Washington, is charged by city police with simple assault over allegations he struck Michelle Phillips several times in the head about 3:20 a.m. Wednesday in his residence. District Judge James Saieva Jr. sent Wilson to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.