CHARLEROI
Warrant signed: Michael T. Summers, 50, of 702 Lookout Ave., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with robbery and theft over allegations he stole $40 and a cellphone from a resident of the 800 block of Prospect Avenue about 11 a.m. Feb. 26, court records show. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter signed a warrant Monday for Summers’ arrest.
ELCO
Assault alleged: Emily Suzanne Leonard, 24, of 107 High St., Elco, is charged by state police with simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Leonard of threatening Devin Derkach with a loaded handgun and striking him and his vehicle with a baseball bat about 1 a.m. Wednesday outside of her residence. Leonard is free on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Eric Glenn Porter.
MONESSEN
Burglary case: Harry Bechtol, 52, of 210 Oneida St., Monessen, is charged by city police with burglary, trespassing and receiving stolen property, court records show. Police accuse him of breaking into a garage at 9 McKee Ave. about 12:40 p.m. Nov. 8 and stealing tools valued at $30,000 from Richard Pasqualle. Police filed the charges Monday before District Judge Wayne Vlasic.
Shots fired: Nicholas Gordy, 28, and Jamey Nicole Boyd, 26, both of 509 Ridge Ave., Monessen, are each charged by city police with endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment, court records show. Police accuse them of firing gunshots in their residence in the presence of two young children about 2 a.m. Feb. 28. District Judge Wayne Vlasic signed warrants Wednesday for their arrests.