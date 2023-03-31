NORTH STRABANE
Assault, threat charges: Michael Joseph Withrow, 24, of North Strabane Township, is charged by North Strabane police with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment. According to the criminal complaint, at about 11:30 p.m. Monday police were called to Withrow’s residence in the 400 block of Hunting Creek Road after his neighbor reported that Withrow had threatened her and her husband with a gun. According to the complaint, during an argument Withrow removed a handgun from his waistband and pointed it toward his neighbors. Withrow denied having a gun and said that he had instead removed a cellphone from his pocket. Withrow was sent to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 10.
