CANTON
Drug case: Richard Harris, 52, of Mark Avenue, Canton Township, is charged by the Washington County drug task force with drug possession with intent to deliver and drug possession, court records show. The charges stem from a search of his residence about 6 a.m. Friday that allegedly produced five bags of the crack and an unspecified amount of money. Harris is free on $2,500 bond set by District Judge Michael Manfredi.
WASHINGTON
Drug arrest: Justin Sargent, 35, of 413 Spring St., Richeyville, is charged by the Washington County sheriff's department with drug possession with intent to deliver and drug possession, court records show. The department accuses him of having two bags of methamphetamine and $923 when apprehended on warrants at a motel on West Chestnut Street about 7:45 a.m. March 8. District Judge Robert Redlinger set bond in the case last week at $20,000.
Man charged: Joshua Priatko, 32, of Export, is charged by city police with burglary and trespassing over allegations he kicked in a door to enter the West Walnut Street residence of his former girlfriend and broke two televisions about 8 p.m. Sunday, court records show. District Judge Robert Redlinger set bond in the case at $5,000.