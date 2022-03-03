CANTON
Gun charge: Jake William Engle, 25, of Yukon, Okla., is charged by state police with a felony of knowledge that property was stolen or illegally obtained, and misdemeanors of carrying a firearm without a license, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana. According to court records, police pulled Engle over near the intersection of West Chestnut Street and West Point Road for a broken taillight about 8:50 a.m. Tuesday. He told police he was in the area to purchase a dog for $1,500. Though Engle denied police requests to search his vehicle, a K9 officer gave a positive alert for controlled substances to the vehicle’s exterior. Police found a “large amount” of cash in a vacuum-sealed bag and a handgun containing 10 live rounds. The felony charge is connected to the money, though police did not specify what the money may have been for or where Engle obtained it. District Judge James Saieva sent Engle to Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.