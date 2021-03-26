CECIL
Assault alleged: Catherine E. Feltz, 47, of 1512 Eagle Pointe Drive, Cecil Township, is charged by Cecil police with simple assault and harassment over allegations she sprayed her estranged husband, James Feltz, in the face with pepper spray about 7:30 a.m. Thursday in a residence in the 2000 block of Tall Grass Lane, court records show. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter sent her to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.
WASHINGTON
Drug case: Sidney Skadell Sadler, 55, of Washington, is charged by state police with crack delivery and drug possession stemming from a controlled buy about 2:15 p.m. Oct. 14 at Ewing Street and Hart Avenue, court records show. District Judge Robert Redlinger set bond in the case Thursday at $5,000.