PETERS
Assault alleged: Dant Richardson, 54, of 308 Elm St., Bentleyville, is charged by township police with strangulation, aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse him of pointing a shotgun at his girlfriend after burning her arm with a cigarette, punching her several times in the head and choking her under a complaint filed Monday. District Judge Jesse Pettit sent Richardson to Washington County jail on $100,000 bond.
Guns seized: Justin Reed, 42, of 940 Churchhill Road, Peters Township, is charged by township police with illegal possession of firearms as a convict and possessing methamphetamine, court records show. Police claim to have seized five firearms and the drug during a search of his residence about 9 a.m. Friday. Reed is in Washington County jail on $50,000 bond set Monday by District Judge Jesse Pettit.
ROSTRAVER
Burglary case: LeBarron McCoy, 36, of Pittsburgh, is charged by township police with burglary, trespassing, resisting arrest, aggravated assault and loitering, court records show. Police took McCoy into custody about 5 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Mobert Drive where he kicked in a door, telling officers he took a bad dose of laced marijuana. He allegedly fought with officers before being taken to Mon Valley Hospital. He is awaiting arraignment before District Judge Charles Christner.