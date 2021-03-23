AMWELL
Man charged: Nelson Thomas Scott, 54, of 245 Horne Run Road, Amwell Township, is charged by state police with simple assault over allegations he pointed a rifle at his girlfriend, Jacqueline Joy Bishop, about 5:30 a.m. Saturday at his residence, court records show. District Judge Jesse Pettit sent Scott to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
EAST BETHLEHEMGun incident: Stephanie Bushko, 63, of 223 E. College St., Canonsburg, is charged by borough police with possession of a firearm without a license and reckless endangerment, court records show. Police accuse her of firing a handgun into an unoccupied parked vehicle in the 1000 block of First Street about 1:15 p.m. Sunday. District Judge Jesse Pettit sent Bushko to Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.
Assault alleged: Franklin Andrew Sakel, 36, of 163 Center St., Millsboro, is charged by Centerville police with strangulation, simple assault and possession of three LSD tablets, court records show, Police accuse him of choking Jaceyn Benyi in his residence about 11 p.m. Friday. District Judge Jesse Pettit sent Sakel to Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.
MONONGAHELAMan jailed: James Harold Hagen, 43, of Grantsville, Md., is charged by city police with fleeing from police and driving under the influence of alcohol stemming from a slow-speed pursuit from the 800 block of West Main Street to Dry Run Road about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, court records show. District Judge Jesse Pettit sent Hagen to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.
NORTH STRABANEMan jailed: Alexander Arden Sutton, 29, of 1347 Meadowbrook Drive, North Strabane Township, is charged by township police with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, possessing an instrument of a crime, simple assault, making terroristic threats and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Sutton of chasing a contractor, Devin Moore, with a hammer and threatening to kill Moore outside of his residence about 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Sutton allegedly attempted to strike a police officer who responded to the incident. District Judge Jesse Pettit sent Sutton to Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.
Assault alleged: Anthony Michael Buchanan, 26, of 12 Hillside Way, Avella, is charged by township police with simple assault and harassment over allegations he struck his girlfriend several times in her face at 1180 Mapleview Drive about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, court records show. District Judge Jesse Pettit sent Buchanan to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.
SMITHMan jailed: Corey Glover, 24, of 34 Francis Road, Smith Township, is charged by Smith police with corruption of minors, indecent assault and indecent exposure involving inappropriate touching of a 6-year-old girl on Old Oak Avenue, Langeloth, between October and Thursday, court records show. District Judge Jesse Pettit sent Glover to Washington County jail without bond to protect the victim.
SOUTH STRABANEMan jailed: David W. Wisniewski, 36, of Pittsburgh, is charged by township police with simple assault and harassment over allegation he struck and pushed a woman in a room at Roadway Inn, 1283 Motel 6 Drive, about 11:10 a.m. Sunday, court records show. District Judge Jesse Pettit sent Wisniewski to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.