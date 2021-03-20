AMWELL
Assault alleged: Jessica Ann Heberling, 31, of 125 Laurie Lane, Amwell Township, is charged by state police with burglary, harassment and trespassing, court records show. Police accuse her of entering the Laurie Lane residence of her former boyfriend, Jonathan Houston, and punching him several times in the shoulder about 9:45 a.m. Thursday. District Judge Jesse Pettit sent her to Washington County jail on $35,000 bond.
CANONSBURG
Man jailed: Jonathan T. Waltrowski, 24, of 6141 Brownsville Road Ext., Union Township, is charged by Canonsburg police with simple assault and harassment over allegations he grabbed Samantha Mrvos by the neck and pushed her into a wall about 7:15 p.m. Thursday at a residence in the 100 block of North Jefferson Avenue, court records show. District Judge Jesse Pettit sent Waltrowski to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.
Mt. PLEASANT
Assault alleged: James Brian Caldwell, 53, of 1512 Millers Run Road, Mt. Pleasant Township, is charged by township police with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse him of striking his wife in the back several times with a coat hanger about 8:45 p.m. Thursday in his residence. District Judge Jesse Pettit sent him to Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.
ROSTRAVER
Pair charged: Christopher Louis Hepple, 39, and Nicole Renee Martin, 34, both of 1039 Tyrol Boulevard, Rostraver, are each charged by township police with child endangerment, court records show. Police accuse them of overdosing on crack and leaving a young girl without supervision about 12:05 a.m. March 13. District Judge Wayne Vlasic signed a warrant Wednesday for their arrests.
WEST BETHLEHEM
Burglary case: Christopher Leaf Anthony, 23, of Rush, Colo., is charged by state police with burglary, loitering, harassment and trespassing, court records show. Police accuse him of breaking into a residence on Moore Lane and grabbing his former girlfriend, Jordan Heise, by the wrist about 11:30 p.m. March 5. District Judge Curtis Thompson issued the charges Thursday in a summons.