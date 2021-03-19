BENTLEYVILLE
Burglary arrest: Kyle Tracey Gray, 27, of Waynesburg, is charged by state police with burglary, trespassing and theft, court records show. Police accuse Gray of breaking into a residence in the 100 block of Abromaitis Street Jan. 18, where he ate food and stole a man’s clothing before fleeing. District Judge Curtis Thompson sent Gray to Washington County jail Wednesday on $75,000 bond.
CALIFORNIA
Man jailed: David Burrows Jr., 30, of Reading, is charged by borough police with strangulation, making terroristic threats and harassment, court records show. Police accuse him of choking Jackie Dooley and threatening to kill her about 4 p.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. District Judge Jesse Pettit sent Burrows to Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.
CARROLL
Assault alleged: Thomas R. Cameron, 40, of 106 Prosser Drive, is charged by township police with simple assault over allegations he slammed his wife, Randi Cameron, against a door and wall in their residence about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, court records show. District Judge Jesse Pettit sent him to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.
ELCO
Man jailed: Jerome Julian Stewart, 37, of 204 Cleveland St., Elco, is charged by state police with rape, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors, court records show. Police accuse him of raping a 15-year-old girl in February 2016 in a residence on First Avenue in Elco. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter sent Stewart to Washington County jail without bond.
FALLOWFIELD
Assault alleged: John H. Tuman, 60, of 212 Rear Shady Ave., Charleroi, is charged by state police with simple assault and harassment over allegations he head-butted Toni L. Ducloi in a vehicle stopped at Freemont and Dairy roads about 11:25 a.m. Wednesday. District Judge Curtis Thompson sent Tuman to Washington County jail on $5,000 bond.