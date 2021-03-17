BENTLEYVILLE
Theft alleged: Jeramy Michael Eland, 33, of 227 Cokeburg Hill Road, North Bethlehem Township, is charged by Bentleyville police with felony theft over allegations he stole $6,433 from a McDonald’s, 185 Wilson Road, while he worked there about 8:15 p.m. Friday. He is free on $10,000 bond set Monday by District Judge Jesse Pettit.
WASHINGTON
Woman jailed: Nikki Lea Lash, 35, of 1125 Jefferson Ave., Washington, is charged by city police with flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, giving police a false identification and drug possession, court records show. Police said she had an assortment of prescription drugs when officers apprehended her after she parked her vehicle in traffic on West Maiden Street and ran between buildings about 6:30 p.m. Friday. She is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Michael Manfredi.
Woman charged: Lacy Evanovich, 30, of 103 E. Maiden St., Washington, is charged by city police with burglary, theft, simple assault and resisting arrest, court records show. Police accuse her of breaking into a residence in the 100 block of Maple Avenue about 4:15 a.m. Sunday and assaulting a man before attempting to drive away in a city police cruiser. Evanovich is free on $20,000 bond set by District Judge Michael Manfredi.