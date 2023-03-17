WASHINGTON

Trespassing: Steven Edwin Paul, 44, of Washington, is charged by Washington police with criminal trespass, burglary, simple assault and resisting arrest. According to the criminal complaint, Paul entered a home in the 700 block of Donnan Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The homeowner told police that Paul came through the back door, and that Paul seemed intent on assaulting him. Residents in the house were able to hold Paul down until police arrived. District Judge John Bruner sent Paul to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.

