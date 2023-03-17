WASHINGTON
Trespassing: Steven Edwin Paul, 44, of Washington, is charged by Washington police with criminal trespass, burglary, simple assault and resisting arrest. According to the criminal complaint, Paul entered a home in the 700 block of Donnan Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The homeowner told police that Paul came through the back door, and that Paul seemed intent on assaulting him. Residents in the house were able to hold Paul down until police arrived. District Judge John Bruner sent Paul to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
Trespassing: Kristin Lynn Crawford, 46, of Washington, is charged by Washington police with criminal trespassing and resisting arrest. According to the criminal complaint, Crawford entered a house in the 600 block of Donnan Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday. According to the complaint, Crawford refused to leave and would not come outside after police arrived. District Judge John Bruner sent Crawford to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
Assault alleged: Mary Risner, 43, of Washington, is charged by Washington police with strangulation and harassment. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Risner’s home in the 400 block of Extension Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for a domestic incident. Police said Risner choked her husband to the point he could not breathe. District Judge John Bruner sent Risner to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
