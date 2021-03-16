CLAYSVILLE
Man jailed: Mark Anthony Garner, 34, of 705 Addison St., Washington, is charged by state police with burglary, trespassing, making terroristic threats and simple assault, court records show. Police accuse him of breaking into a woman’s residence in the 300 block of Main Street about 12:30 a.m. Saturday after sending her threatening emails. District Judge Michael Manfredi sent Garner to Washington County jail on $65,000 bond.
DONORAMan jailed: Devantay Desean Lauderbaugh, 28, who has addresses in Charleroi and Monessen, is charged by state police with flight to avoid apprehension, driving under the influence of alcohol, escape and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse him of running from a traffic stop about 9 p.m. March 10 at Meldon Avenue and Seventh Street. He is in Washington County jail on a bench warrant and $50,000 bond set Friday by District Judge Michael Manfredi.
ROSTRAVERAssault alleged: Blaise Anthony Duncan, 30, of 512 Division St., Monessen, is charged by township police with aggravated assault over allegations he kicked Nicholas Vavasori twice in the head outside Sweeney’s Steakhouse, 1713 Rostraver Road, about 10:30 p.m. Feb. 7, court records show. District Judge Charles Christner signed a warrant Monday for Duncan’s arrest.
SOUTH STRABANEAssaults alleged: Dominique Cross, 31, of New Bedford, is charged by township police with aggravated assault, simple assault, trespassing and resisting arrest, court records show. Police accuse Cross of kicking a township police officer during a disturbance about 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Roadway Inn, 1283 Motel 6 Drive. Cross is in Washington County jail on $35,000 bond set by District Judge Michael Manfredi.