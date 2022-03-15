FINLEYVILLE
Terroristic threat charges: Timothy Hohman, 55, of 6505 Keystone Ave., Union Township, is charged by Monongahela police with terroristic threats, simple assault, false reports, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and harassment. According to court records, Hohman went to Canonsburg Hospital for treatment of a laceration above his right eye about 11 a.m. March 6. Hohman, a nurse practitioner with Allegheny Health Network, told police he had been assaulted by a former patient earlier that morning in the parking lot of the Giant Eagle on Route 88, Finleyville. A Giant Eagle employee told police Hohman and the man got into an argument in the checkout line and that Hohman said he had a gun in his car. A second employee also reported hearing Hohman’s comment about the gun. Surveillance footage showed Hohman follow the man into the parking lot and shove him to the ground, the complaint states. District Judge David Mark sent Hohman to Washington County jail on $30,000 bond.
MORRIS
Burglary: State police are investigating a burglary at a home in the 400 block of Weir Cole Road, Morris Township, Washington County, about 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said the burglar broke a back door window, unlocked the door and removed two 30-pound boxes containing silver coins and bars, as well as gold coins. Police said the culprit fled in an unknown direction.