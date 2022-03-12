PETERS
Arson charge: Geoffrey William Staley, 32, of 230 Center Church Road, Peters Township, is charged by Peters police with arson, risking catastrophe, criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking. According to court records, at about 2 p.m. Thursday, Staley went to a neighbor’s home and stole a porch light. Police said he threw the light bulb and it broke into shards throughout the yard. Staley returned shortly after wearing a ski mask and wielding a propane torch, burning the security camera that had captured his actions, according to police. However, the footage still existed digitally. District Judge James Saieva sent Staley to the Washington County jail on $35,000 bond.