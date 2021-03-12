ALLENPORT
Man charged: Christopher M. McVicker, 32, of 1865 Main St., Allenport, is charged by the Washington Area Humane Society with cruelty to animals over allegations he mistreated three dogs on his property March 3, court records show. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter issued the charges Wednesday via summons.
CENTERVILLE
Officer assaulted: Lattorrie Vince-Thomas, 31, of 848 Donner Ave., Monessen, is charged by Centerville police with assault of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Vince-Thomas of kicking a California Borough police officer about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the office of District Judge Joshua Kanalis, 685 National Pike. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter sent her to Washington County jail on $100,000 bond.
CHARTIERS
Man jailed: Jordan M. Dudley, 32, of 729 N. Main St., Houston, is charged by township police with burglary, simple assault, theft, receiving stolen property and flight to avoid apprehension, court records show. Police accuse him of breaking into a residence in the 600 block of North Main Street and assaulting a female about 3 a.m. Wednesday. Police took him into custody about 5 p.m. on Railroad Street after he allegedly fled into woods to avoid being apprehended on a warrant. Dudley is in Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.
NORTH STRABANEMan jailed: Jeremy R. Gilchrist, 37, of 139 Old Meadow Road, North Strabane Township, is charged by township police with simple assault, harassment and resisting arrest, court records show. Police accuse him of throwing an object, striking a family member in the head about 4 p.m. Wednesday in his residence. District Judge Michael Manfredi sent Gilchrist to Washington County jail on $75,000 bond.