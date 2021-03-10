CHARTIERS
Assault alleged: Deanna Marie Taylor, 31, of 805 W. Grant St., Houston, is charged by township police with simple assault and harassment over allegations she punched, scratched and bit Ryan Doughty while armed with a knife about 7 p.m. Friday in her residence, court records show. Taylor is free on $5,000 bond set by District Judge James Saieva Jr.
DONORA
Man charged: Allen Ray Huffine Jr., 35, of Sutersville, is charged by borough police with possessing a firearm without a license stemming from a traffic stop about 4:40 p.m. Monday at Third Street and Meldon Avenue, court records show. District Judge Michael L. Manfredi sent Huffine to Washington County jail on $1,500 bond.
EAST BETHLEHEM
Assault alleged: Kenneth W. Poindexter, 27, of 345 Pearl St., Brownsville, is charged by Centerville police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment stemming from a disturbance involving Nicole Widener in the 300 block of Second Street, Vestaburg, about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, court records show. District Judge Joshua Kanalis sent Poindexter to Washington County jail without bond because he is wanted on 16 traffic warrants in two counties.