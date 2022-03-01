NEW EAGLE
Assault alleged: Charles Regis Higgins, 41, of 139 First Ave., New Eagle, is charged by Monongahela police with aggravated assault, burglary, criminal trespass, terroristic threats, simple assault, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. According to court records, Higgins broke into a house in the 100 block of First Avenue and broke multiple windows about 7:40 p.m. Feb. 25. Police said he was intoxicated and was transported to Mon Valley Hospital, where he attempted to bite a nurse, according to the criminal complaint. District Judge Curtis Thompson sent Higgins to the Washington County jail on $20,000 bond.
WASHINGTON
Assault alleged: Jerry E. Brown, 48, of 1029 Victoria Ave., New Kensington, is charged by Washington police with aggravated assault, simple assault, possession of drug paraphernalia and harassment. According to court records, Brown and two women went to a home in the 200 block of Locust Avenue and assaulted the woman who lives there about 4:15 p.m. Friday. The two women were not identified in the criminal complaint. Police said that they kicked in the door, and together kicked and stomped on the woman. She was transported to Washington Hospital. District Judge Curtis Thompson sent Brown to the Washington County jail on $5,000 bond.