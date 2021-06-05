CENTERVILLE
Access device fraud: Joanne Nakutis, 66, of 6 Shorty St., Daisytown, was arraigned Thursday on 19 felony counts each of identify theft, access device fraud, receiving stolen property and theft after Centerville police said she stole a debit card from a borough couple and used it 19 times to make $6,522 in purchases in April. Nakutis is free on $50,000 unsecured bond.
WASHINGTON
Aggravated assault: Brett Tylor Bernacki, 23, of 83 W. Walnut St., Washington, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and recklessly endangering another person after allegedly stabbing Joshua Priatko in Bernacki’s residence in an argument over drugs, according to the criminal complaint. When police arrived, Bernacki had fled. An arrest warrant has been issued by the office of District Judge Robert Redlinger.