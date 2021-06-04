CHARLEROI
Child burned: Jordan Jamar Johnson, 20, of 360 Zundel St., Rostraver Township, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault, court records show. Police accuse Johnson of causing severe burns to a 5-year-old girl’s hand while she was in his care about 9 a.m. April 22 in a residence in the 700 block of Eighth Street. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter signed a warrant Wednesday for Johnson’s arrest.
McDONALD
Assault alleged: Chad Belsterling, 19, of 206 Third St., McDonald, is charged by McDonald police with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse him of striking and threatening to shoot and kill a relative about 11:20 a.m. Monday in his residence. He is free on $40,000 bond set by District Judge Joshua Kanalis.
MT. PLEASANT
Burglary case: William Davison, 33, of 801 Bank St., Bridgeville, is charged by township police with burglary, trespassing and indecent exposure, court records show. Police accuse Davison of kicking in a door to a residence in the 1400 block of Millers Run Road and stripping naked in the kitchen about 12:45 a.m. Sunday. He is free on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.
PETERS
Theft alleged: Brandon Christopher Lundy, 35, of 115 Bellmont Ave., Canonsburg, is charged by Peters Township police with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felony theft, court records show. Police accuse Lundy of failing to return a vehicle he rented April 30 from Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 1031 Waterdam Plaza. District Judge Jesse Pettit issued the charges Wednesday in a summons.