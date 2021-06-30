CANONSBURG
Bar patron shot: Ryan Christopher Wright, 29, of Carnegie, is charged by borough police with illegal possession of a firearm as a felon, possessing a firearm without a license and reckless endangerment, court records show. Police accuse him of firing one shot from a handgun into the floor of McGrogan’s Taproom, 45 E. Pike St., during a fight with another man about 1 a.m. Thursday. The bullet also grazed the left leg of patron Tamera Bates. District Judge James Saieva signed a warrant Monday for Wright’s arrest.
CHARTIERS
Threats alleged: James P. Matthews Jr., 52, of 45 N. Wade Ave., East Washington, is charge by township police with stalking, making terroristic threats and harassment, court records show. He is accused of sending threatening letters June 25 and 25 to a resident of Short Avenue. District Judge James Saieva Jr. sent Matthews to Washington County jail Monday on $15,000 bond.
WASHINGTON
Man jailed: Joseph Guzman, 39, of 380 Duncan Ave., Washington, is charged by city police with false imprisonment and simple assault, court records show. Police accuse him of assaulting his girlfriend and not allowing her to leave his residence about 11:30 p.m. Friday. District Judge Ethan T. Ward sent Guzman to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.