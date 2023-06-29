CUMBERLAND

Witness intimidation: Paul Grim, 47, of Mount Morris, is charged by Cumberland Township police with witness intimidation and harassment. According to the criminal complaint, Grim was arrested May 31 on a felony strangulation charge. The victim told police at Grim’s preliminary hearing that Grim had been contacting her from the Greene County jail to discuss the case. Police said Grim then mailed a letter mentioning the case to the victim on June 20. District Judge Lee Watson denied Grim bail, citing a repeated failure to appear for court hearings.

