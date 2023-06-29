CUMBERLAND
Witness intimidation: Paul Grim, 47, of Mount Morris, is charged by Cumberland Township police with witness intimidation and harassment. According to the criminal complaint, Grim was arrested May 31 on a felony strangulation charge. The victim told police at Grim’s preliminary hearing that Grim had been contacting her from the Greene County jail to discuss the case. Police said Grim then mailed a letter mentioning the case to the victim on June 20. District Judge Lee Watson denied Grim bail, citing a repeated failure to appear for court hearings.
FRANKLIN
Vandalism: Justin Zane Thorne, 26, of Holbrook, is charged by state police with felonies of criminal mischief for damaging property and institutional vandalism. According to the criminal complaint, sometime between 8 p.m. April 1 and 6 a.m. April 2, Thorne drove into the Greene County Fairgrounds and did “donuts” in the softball field, causing more than $14,500 in damages. Around the same time, a similar incident took place at the soccer field at Route 188 Park, causing $8,635 in damage. Police said two passengers identified Thorne as the driver. There is an active warrant for Thorne’s arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.