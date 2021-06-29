CANONSBURG
Man jailed: Briayan Moreira, 21, of 110 Woodland Ave., Washington, is charged by Canonsburg police with trespassing, making terroristic threats and simple assault, court records show. Moreira is accused of threatening to stab and kill two people at a residence in the 200 block of North Central Avenue about 4 a.m. Monday. District Judge James Saieva Jr. sent Moreira to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
CANTON
Firearms charge: Robert Joseph Sparks, 20, of 245 Caldwell Ave., Canton Township, is charged by state police with carrying a firearm without a license, drug possession and driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, court records show. Police accuse him of having a bag of methamphetamine and a handgun when a trooper approached his vehicle about 11:40 p.m. Friday at Wilmington and Sheffield streets. District Judge James Saieva Jr. sent Sparks to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
CECIL
Assault alleged: Richard Joseph Moore Jr., 33, of 881 E. Beau St., South Strabane Township, is charged by Cecil police with simple assault and stalking over allegations he pushed a woman to the ground and struck her in the chest about 3 a.m. Sunday in the 30 block of Raven Drive, court records show. Moore is free on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Ethan T. Ward.
NEW EAGLE
Assault alleged: Deneen Young, 56, of 10 Applewood Drive, New Eagle, is charged by Monongahela police with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment, court records show. Young is accused of striking Karen Perry in the arms with a cane before punching her in the head, causing her to fall about 5 p.m. Saturday in their residence. District Judge Ethan T. Ward sent Young to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
ROSTRAVER
Drug arrest: Jesse Jamon Holmes, 38, of Duquesne, is charged by state police with drug possession with intent to deliver and drug possession, court records show. Police accuse him of having 29 stamp bags of heroin, cocaine and ecstasy during a traffic stop 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Fellsburg Road near Route 51. Senior District Judge Herbert Mitchell sent Holmes to Westmoreland County jail on $25,000 bond.
WASHINGTON
Assault alleged: Latoya Rae Moss, 40, of 137 North Ave., East Washington, is charged by city police with aggravated assault and simple assault, court records show. Police accuse Moss of slicing Brandy Stovert’s chest with a box cutter, an injury that required 50 stitches, about 10:15 p.m. Friday. District Judge Ethan T. Ward sent Moss to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.