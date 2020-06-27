BENTLEYVILLE
Theft alleged: Ermin Ronald Mikels, 37, of Charleroi, was charged by state police with theft and access device fraud after he and his friend, Shane Kovatch, allegedly stole credit and debit cards from a wallet they found in the Giant Eagle parking lot on Wilson Road June 9. Police said they then returned the wallet to the store, but used the cards to make purchases at other stores. Kovatch was charged earlier this month.
CHARLEROI
Assault alleged: Two women are facing charges following a fight that happened May 26 at 619 First St. Makaia Lynelee Watts, 19, of Belle Vernon, and Amir Reid, 18, of Charleroi, were each charged by Charleroi Regional police with two counts of simple assault, two counts of harassment, two counts of disorderly conduct and criminal mischief, according to court documents. Police said the two allegedly threw a female victim to the ground, dragged her on the pavement and punched her multiple times in the head. The criminal complaint states that Reid and Watts then slammed a second female victim into a telephone pole before slamming the first one into a vehicle, causing dents in the car.
SOMERSET
Criminal mischief: Scott Kenneth McCrumb, 54, of Finley, was charged by state police with criminal mischief after he allegedly damaged a neighbor’s pickup truck earlier this month. Police said that on June 6, McCrumb’s neighbor drove by his residence when McCrumb allegedly screamed at him and struck the passing vehicle with his hand, causing dents and about $975 in damage, according to the criminal complaint.