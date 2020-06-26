BLAINE
Burglary charge: Richard Cleve Loar, 55, of 1 Rural Valley Road, Claysville, was charged by state police with burglary, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief following a domestic incident that happened Wednesday night. Police said Loar and his wife had argued before she left their residence and stayed with a friend. Just after 11 p.m., Loar arrived at that Main Street residence and kicked the front door open, breaking the frame, according to police. Police said they found a small amount of marijuana on Loar’s person along with a metal grinder.
CANTON
Child endangerment alleged: Gabrielle Grace-Marie Crews, 29, of Venetia, was charged by state police with endangering the welfare of children, possession of a controlled substance, theft and public drunkenness following an investigation Monday. Police responded at 10:39 p.m. to America’s Best Value Inn & Suites on West Chestnut Street, where Crews was staying with her 2-year-old daughter. Police said there were six baggies of heroin and a glass crack pipe in the room, where the child “could have easily gained access to these items, putting her life in danger,” the complaint said. Police said Crews appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Police said Crews allegedly stole a game system, television and iPhone from the room.
CARROLL
Disorderly conduct charge: Steven Matthew Rush, 28, of New Eagle, was charged by township police with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after he allegedly fought, cursed and threw objects at emergency room staff at Monongahela Valley Hospital June 19. Police said that about 11:15 p.m., Rush was intoxicated while yelling and swearing at the staff. He also tried to punch and kick hospital personnel, according to the criminal complaint.
DONORA
Assault alleged: Joseph Mariani, 37, of 1079 Marelda Ave., was charged by borough police with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment following an incident that happened at his residence May 31. According to the criminal complaint, Mariani allegedly grabbed his girlfriend and “slammed her” into the arm rest of the couch while yelling at her. He then allegedly struck her in the head and neck and squeezed her head, causing pain. The woman was taken to Monongahela Valley Hospital with visible injuries to her neck, face and upper torso, the complaint said. Police said they watched surveillance footage of the two-minute assault June 5.
Drug charges: Amelia Lee Pistilli, 35, of Charleroi, was charged by borough police with possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two traffic summary violations, following a traffic stop early June 16 in the 1100 block of Meldon Avenue. Police said when they stopped Pistilli’s car, she moved from the driver’s seat into the rear of the car. In her purse, police found crack cocaine, a crack pipe and two vials with powder residue, according to the criminal complaint.
MT. PLEASANT
Stolen vehicle: Patrick Christopher Adams, 34, of 441 Brad Ave., Washington, was charged by state police with receiving stolen property, false identification to law enforcement, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after he was arrested Sunday night on a probation bench warrant. According to the criminal complaint, police were looking for a stolen gold PT Cruiser in Canton Township. They found it in a parking lot at 221 Main St. about 5:25 p.m. Sunday. When police questioned Adams in the parking lot, he told them his name was John, according to the complaint. Police said Adams admitted to being in possession of the car for “several days,” even though he knew it was stolen. Police found marijuana and a smoking device on his person, the complaint said.
PETERS
Identity theft: Karen Sue Gray, 37, of 114 Woodlawn Ave., Cecil Township, was charged by Peters Township police with 22 counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, a third-degree felony, along with 16 counts of identity theft and 22 counts of possession of a controlled substance following an investigation into fraudulent prescriptions. Police said the Giant Eagle Pharmacy in McMurray notified them in April of Gray obtaining fraudulent Alprazolam prescriptions over the past year. Upon their investigation, police discovered Gray allegedly used the Drug Enforcement Administration numbers from two different doctors to call in the prescriptions, the complaint said. On 22 different occasions, from January 2019 to April 25, 2020, Gray allegedly picked up the fake prescriptions at three different pharmacies. According to the criminal complaint, 21 of those were prescriptions for 60 pills and one of them was for 30 pills. Gray was arraigned Wednesday afternoon by District Judge Jesse Pettit and released on an unsecured $20,000 bond.