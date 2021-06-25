MONESSEN
Drug case: Thomas Alan Lang, 44, of 29 Westmoreland Drive, Monessen, is charged by state police with drug possession with intent to deliver and drug possession, court records show. Police accuse him of having 446 stamp bags of heroin during a traffic stop about 11:14 a.m. June 18 on Parente Boulevard near Huron Avenue. District Judge Wayne Vlasic signed a warrant Wednesday for Lang’s arrest.
STOCKDALE
Drug arrest: Cleotis Russell, 38, of 960 Pike Run Drive, California, is charged by Roscoe, Elco, Stockdale and Allenport Regional police with delivery of a controlled substance and drug possession, court records show. Police accuse him of having 80.8 grams of methamphetamine in a vehicle in the 600 block of Route 88 about 2:10 p.m. Wednesday. District Judge Ethan Ward sent Russell to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
WASHINGTON
Man jailed: Richard Mansfield, 51, of 161 Hall Ave., Washington, is charged by city police with simple assault and harassment stemming from allegations he struck a woman in the face outside of their apartment about 10 p.m. Wednesday, court records show. District Judge Ethan Ward sent Mansfield to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.