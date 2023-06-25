CANTON
Child endangerment: Angel Marie Cox, 34, of Canton Township, is charged by state police with child endangerment. According to the criminal complaint, in February two children in Cox’s care tested positive for cocaine. One alleged victim is 16 months old and another 8 years old. District Judge Gary Havelka sent Cox to the Washington County jail on $20,000 bond.
