BENTLEYVILLE
Crash: Kyle Lawrence Fobare, 28, of 75 Morrison Lane, Eighty Four, was charged by borough police with driving under the influence, flight to avoid apprehension, criminal mischief, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and four traffic summary violations including an accident involving damage in connection with a crash that happened May 16. Police said that according to multiple witnesses, Fobare was intoxicated when he got into a loud argument with neighbors about 11:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Old West Road. According to the criminal complaint, Fobare then got into his pickup truck and sped out of a parking lot before crashing it nearby. Police said when they accessed an apartment in the area where Fobare was staying, he fled the area. Assisting borough police in searching for him were state police and police from Charleroi, Donora, California and Carroll Township. They were unsuccessful and called off the search.
CECIL
Assault alleged: Russell Eugene Boston, 55, of 5011 Kensington Drive, Cecil Township, was charged by township police with simple assault following a domestic dispute at his residence Monday morning. Police said Boston allegedly grabbed and pushed his girlfriend just after 7 a.m.
DONEGAL
Trespass alleged: Diane Jean Kuri, 31, of Wheeling, W.Va., was charged by township police with trespassing, terroristic threats and harassment following an incident last week at the DNT Fireworks stand at 991 Old Brick Road, West Alexander. According to the criminal complaint, Kuri allegedly refused to purchase anything or leave the property about 8:30 p.m. June 16. The complaint states that Kuri also threatened to shoot the property owner, Tammi Iams.
FALLOWFIELD
Drug charges: Jennifer Lynn Bradley, 36, of Latrobe, was charged by state police Monday with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia following an overdose that happened nearly two years ago. According to the criminal complaint, Bradley had passed out in the 500 block of Woodward Avenue July 27, 2018. After waking up, she allegedly admitted to police that day to “shooting three stamp bags,” the complaint said. Police found a syringe, a metal spoon and six Alprazolam pills in her purse that day.
SMITH
Assault alleged: John Gilbert Shoup, 55, of 759 Joffre Cherry Valley Road, Burgettstown, was charged by Smith Township police with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment following a domestic dispute at his residence last week. According to the criminal complaint, Shoup allegedly threw his girlfriend to the floor, causing injury.
GReene county
MONONGAHELA
Assault alleged: Devon Shevaun Rizor, 25, of 96 Bliss Ave., Nemacolin, was charged by state police with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment following an incident that happened June 13 in the parking lot of the Top Hat Lounge, 2639 E. Roy Furman Highway. According to the criminal complaint, the victim, who is pregnant, was in the parking lot about 7:30 p.m. when Rizor allegedly began punching her. The complaint states that two other witnesses also saw Rizor shove the victim to the ground and continue to punch and kick her. The victim was take to WHS-Greene hospital for injuries. Medical documentation stated that the victim suffered a “right clavicle fracture, closed head injury, and blunt abdominal trauma in pregnancy with placental abnormality,” according to the criminal complaint.