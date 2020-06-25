WASHINGTON
Flees police: A 19-year-old Washington woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly fled from police while driving a stolen vehicle, court records show. Zhenice Hasan, of 306 Lincoln Terrace, was driving a Toyota Cruiser at the intersection of East Chestnut Street and North Main Street that had been reported stolen on Monday. When a police officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, Hasan fled, traveling at speeds of up to 60 mph, according to charging documents. The vehicle eventually stopped at North Main Street and Oak Grove Road. Hasan is being charged with receiving stolen property and attempting to elude a police officer. Hasan is being held in the Washington County jail.
Drug delivery resulting in death: Sherman Springer, 48, address unknown, is being charged with a drug delivery that resulted in the death of Washington resident Lonnie Barnes on April 15, court records show. Springer, who also goes by the name “Detroit Shawn,” allegedly brought cocaine to Barnes, which he used within minutes, the complaint states. When Barnes became unresponsive, Springer started gathering the unused cocaine and items used to ingest the drug, placed them in a trash bag, and fled the scene, according to court records. An autopsy performed on Barnes found he died as a result of combined drug toxicity of cocaine, fentanyl and alcohol.