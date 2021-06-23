DONEGAL
Man jailed: Matthew Boyd, 22, of Maple Avenue, Donegal Township, is charged by Donegal police with felony trespassing and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, court records show. Police accuse him of breaking into relative’s house on Maple Avenue and leaving with her vehicle about 6 p.m. Monday. District Judge Ethan Ward sent Boyd to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.
MONONGAHELA
Drug case: Joseph Mazur Jr., 37, of Gearing Road, Carroll Township, and Jeremiah James Kapfer, 39, of Thompson Avenue, Donora, are each charged by Monongahela police with drug possession with intent to deliver and drug possession, court records show. The charges stem from a traffic stop about 7:20 p.m. June 11 at the Forward Township side of the Monongahela Bridge, where police allegedly seized from the vehicle 60 oxycodone doses and 32 stamp bags of heroin. District Judge Mark Wilson signed warrants Monday for their arrests.