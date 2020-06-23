AVELLA
Assault alleged: Chris S. Hamilton, 61, of 218 Parkview Road, Avella, is charged with simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and strangulation after allegedly arguing with his niece, Natalie Hamilton, about the family farm at a cookout Saturday, court records show. Natalie Hamilton said her uncle shoved her with hands in the chest, and placed both hands on her neck. The elder Hamilton was placed in Washington County jail.
SOUTH STRABANETheft, assault alleged: Kenneth Clyde Richardson, 36, of 119 Dawson Lane, Follansbee, W.Va., is charged with criminal mischief, simple assault and theft by unlawful taking, court records show, after arguing with his ex-girlfriend. The argument took place Thursday at the Rodeway Inn at 1283 Motel 6 Drive, and during the argument Richardson allegedly punched the glass window in a room and broke the telephone and other items, police said. Richardson also allegedly stepped on his ex-girlfriend’s phone, hit her in the face and then fled the scene, court records show. An arrest warrant has been issued for Richardson.
VESTABURGSimple assault, harassment alleged: Michael Caldwell, 33, and Loretta Blackburn, 30, both of 7 First St., Vestaburg, are both being charged with simple assault and harassment after allegedly getting into a domestic dispute Saturday, court records show. The charges against Blackburn also include terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person after she allegedly pointed a gun at Caldwell. Both Caldwell and Blackburn were arrested, and Caldwell is being held in Washington County jail.
CHARLEROISimple assault, careless driving: Marcie Ann Jurik, 33, of 1222 Kennedy Road, is charged with simple assault, endangering the welfare of children, and numerous driving charges after allegedly striking a child, and was later apprehended while driving under the influence, court records state. Jurik poured water on the victim, then beat the child with a bucket, pushed the victim into a chair and then threw a cup and flip flops at her, according to court documents. After the victim’s mother reported the alleged abuse, police pulled over Jurik in a vehicle she was driving, and an officer noted a strong odor of alcohol was coming from her breath and an open alcoholic beverage was in the vehicle, according to the complaint. Jurik is being held in Washington County jail.