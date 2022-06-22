CHARLEROI
Wanted for car theft: Charleroi Regional Police issued a warrant Friday for the arrest of Morris James Jones III, 20, of Charleroi, on charges of aggravated assault, theft by unlawful taking, robbery and simple assault. According to court records, on June 10 a woman reported to police that Jones had stolen her car at the intersection of Ninth Street and Meadow Avenue. She told police that Jones is her fiance's brother, and they began to fight. Jones allegedly pulled a gun and stole the woman's car keys, according to court records. She located her car and found $1,500 missing from inside.
FINLEYVILLE
Assault alleged: Hailey Lynn Kotecki, 34, of Finleyville, is charged by Monongahela police with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and simple assault. According to court records, police went to Kotecki's Washington Avenue home at about 5:20 p.m. Friday. Police said Kotecki threw a bottle of lotion at her boyfriend, hit him in the back with a broomstick and punched him twice in the mouth. Court paperwork states Kotecki resisted when police tried to arrest her. District Judge James Saieva Jr. sent Kotecki to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.