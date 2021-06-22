UNION
Couple charged: Jeffrey Eugene Duncan and Sharon M. Duncan, both 50 and from 6617 Library Road, Union Township, are each charged by Monongahela police with simple assault stemming from a fight at their residence about 7:40 p.m. Friday, court records show. He also is charged with strangulation and reckless endangerment. Both are free on $10,000 bond following their arraignments before District Judge Robert Redlinger.
WASHINGTON
Woman jailed: Michelle Ellen Swaney, 39, of 490 Glenn St., Washington, is charged by city police with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and simple assault, court records show. Swaney is accused of pointing a handgun at a city police officer during a struggle in her residence about 9:20 p.m. Thursday. District Judge Robert Redlinger sent her to Washington County jail without bond.