CANTON
Assault alleged: Christopher Michael Haught, 38, of 3180 Jefferson Ave., Canton Township, is charged by state police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Haught of shoving his mother, Lori Ann Garove, to the floor and choking her from behind about 8 p.m. Wednesday at his residence. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter sent Haught to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
CENTERVILLE
Officer pushed: Justin Michael Sargent, 35, of 411 Spring St., Richeyville, is charged by borough police with aggravated assault, indecent exposure, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Sargent is accused of exposing himself to a child and pushing a police officer during a disturbance about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at his residence. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter sent Sargent to Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.
FRANKLIN
Inmate charged: Travis Davis, 26, an inmate at SCI-Greene, is charged by the state Department of Corrections with possessing a weapon in his cell Dec. 21. An officer said he found a piece of metal sharpened at one end to a point hidden in rolls of skin on Davis’ stomach while performing a strip search. District Judge D. Glenn Bates signed a warrant Wednesday for the inmate’s arrest.
MONESSEN
Assault alleged: Kisiah Thomas, 24, of 493 Sixth St., and Aaliyah Sade Delbridge, 23, of 622 Third St., both of Donora, are charged by city police with burglary, simple assault, trespassing, harassment, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief, court records show. Police accuse the women of forcing their way into 1201 Park Manor Drive about 3:30 p.m. June 11, where one of them struck Christina Wichert in the face. The victim said one of the women struck her with a television before they fled. District Judge Wayne Vlasic signed warrants Tuesday for their arrests.