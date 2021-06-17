CANTON
Drug arrests: James Howard, 32, of 76 Seik Road, Chartiers Township, and Randy William McDonald, 35, of 130 Latimer Ave., Strabane, are each charged by the Washington County sheriff’s office with drug possession with intent to deliver and drug possession, court records show. Deputies allegedly discovered methamphetamine in a room at Motel 6, 1385 W. Chestnut St., when they went there about 7 a.m. Wednesday to serve McDonald with an arrest warrant. District Judge James Saieva Jr. sent them to Washington County jail, each on $25,000 bond.
CENTERVILLE
Assault alleged: Joshua Michael David, 36, of 451 Spring St., Richeyville, is charged by state police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment, court records show. The charges stem from a domestic violence case involving his girlfriend in his residence about 4:10 a.m. Wednesday. District Judge Robert Redlinger sent David to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.
DONORA
Dog neglect: Tonya Crawford, 49, of 4 Mellon Ave., Donora, is charged by the Washington Area Humane Society with two counts of animal neglect, court records show. Police accuse her of leaving a pitbull-type dog entangled around a pole in the sun without shelter May 25 at her residence. The dog needed to be euthanized. District Judge Mark Wilson issued the charges Tuesday in a summons.
WASHINGTON
SWAT situation: Dozens of police officers responded to 1015 Arch St. in Washington Sunday evening for reports of a juvenile with a gun. State police and their SERT team responded to the home about 4:30 p.m. for a 17-year-old male who was allegedly hiding in the residence, as he was wanted by both state police and Washington County Juvenile Probation. Police did not say where the tip came from. “Due to the known juvenile male’s violent criminal history and recent pictures with firearms, PSP SERT was called to clear the residence,” the police report states. Residents who live in the neighborhood said the police were there for hours. In the report, police stated that the teenager was not in the house.