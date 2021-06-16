CARROLL

Assault alleged: Ryan Mathew Kurtz, 32, of 1190 California Drive, California, is charged by township police with aggravated assault over allegations he punched a nurse in the arm at Mon Valley Hospital about 8:30 p.m. Saturday. District Judge Mark Wilson signed a warrant Tuesday for Kurtz’s arrest.

WASHINGTON

Man jailed: Glenn Lee Thompson, 52, of 531 W. Chestnut St., Washington, is charged by city police with discharging a firearm in an occupied structure, reckless endangerment and simple assault, court records show. Police accuse Thompson of firing four rounds from a handgun out a door to his residence during an argument with a relative about 8:40 p.m. Monday. District Judge Robert Redlinger sent Thompson to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.

Staff Writer

Scott Beveridge

